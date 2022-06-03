Car strikes building in Thursday hit-and-run

Police say the suspect fled on foot before officers arrived.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Police are investigating after a vehicle crashed into a building in Grand Rapids on Thursday.

A Walker police officer initiated a traffic stop on a speeding vehicle that dispatch said matched the description of a stolen car out of northern Kent County. Before the officer could make contact, police say the driver sped away into Grand Rapids.

The officer began to pursue the vehicle but later stopped. The vehicle continued speeding and struck a building on 7th Street and Alpine Avenue.

Police say the suspect fled on foot before officers arrived.

This incident remains under investigation.

