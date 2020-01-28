GREENVILLE, Mich. — It was standing room only Monday night for the Montcalm County Commission meeting.

Several people concerned about their right to have a gun want the county to take action. They want Montcalm to pass a resolution declaring the area a "Second Amendment Sanctuary County."

Similar resolutions have been introduced in several Michigan counties amid concern about restrictions on the right to keep and bear arms.

People came from places like Greenville and Stanton saying they are concerned about what they're seeing in Virginia regarding gun control.

"The red flag laws are absolutely unconstitutional," said one man during the public comment section of the meeting.

Others saying that having a gun is almost a necessity in the rural parts of Montcalm County.

"That's why we're here today. You take our guns, you take everything," says another man during public comment.

County leaders did not take any action on the resolution. Supporters are hoping that will change next month.

There is also a House resolution that was introduced to declare Michigan a Second Amendment sanctuary state, affirming “the rights of law-abiding citizens to keep and bear arms.’’

