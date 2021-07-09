More than 90,000 Michigan customers lose power after storms

There were nearly 70,000 Consumers Energy customers without power as of 8 p.m.

MICHIGAN, USA — More than 154,000 Michigan homes and businesses lost power Tuesday evening after severe storms swept across the state.

There were nearly 70,000 Consumers Energy customers without power as of 8 p.m. DTE Energy had more than 80,000 customers without power, and Great Lakes Energy had more than 4,400 customers without power.

High winds, hail, lightning and rain began about 3 p.m. in northern Michigan and moved southeastward through the evening.

The National Weather Service says egg-sized hail was reported in Cadillac. It says the Kalamazoo Battle Creek International Airport recorded wind gusts up to 69 mph.

