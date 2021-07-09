Strong winds uproot trees in Muskegon County

Severe storms crashed through Muskegon this afternoon, downing trees and causing problems with power lines.

MUSKEGON COUNTY, Mich. — In Muskegon County, a line of severe storms produced winds so strong several trees were uprooted on Tuesday afternoon.

13 ON YOUR SIDE crews found several uprooted trees at University Park as well as on nearby powerlines.

Consumers Energy says 4,200 people are without power in Muskegon County.

STORM DAMAGE: We're starting to get reports of storm damage in Muskegon. 13 ON YOUR SIDE reporter Andrea Flores took... Posted by 13 On Your Side on Tuesday, September 7, 2021

