Strong winds uproot trees in Muskegon County

MUSKEGON COUNTY, Mich. — In Muskegon County, a line of severe storms produced winds so strong several trees were uprooted on Tuesday afternoon.
13 ON YOUR SIDE crews found several uprooted trees at University Park as well as on nearby powerlines.
Consumers Energy says 4,200 people are without power in Muskegon County.
►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.
Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.