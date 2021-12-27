Early Morning Rush: Monday, Dec. 27

Here are the top headlines for Monday, Dec. 27.

MICHIGAN, USA — MONTAGUE FIRE: Firefighters had to go back to a downtown Montague business Sunday night for a second straight day. The Montague Fire Department first responded to a fire at Whitehall Products Saturday night. They were called back out Sunday after flames were seen shooting through the roof. It is not clear what caused the initial blaze.

GR SHOOTING SUSPECT: In Grand Rapids, police are still searching for a suspect who sent a 19-year-old man to the hospital on Christmas Day.

GRPD says it happened on Cass Avenue Southeast just after 3 p.m. Saturday. Officers found a 19-year-old with multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

U OF M STUDENTS WANT TO GO REMOTE: More than 1,000 University of Michigan students and staff members are hoping to start the new semester online as cases of the omicron variant surge. It's just one of several requests in an open letter reported in Michigan Radio.

The university has already issued some new COVID-19 protocols, including requiring everyone to get a booster shot by Feb. 4.

FORECAST: Expect a wintry mix this morning, turning to drizzle after 10 a.m. Get the full forecast here.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.