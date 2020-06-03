As we told you last week, we're on a mission to find the best fish fry in West Michigan. Hundreds of votes were cast in round one and we made it to the Saucy 16!

If you don't see your fish fry listed, you can help us build up our fish fry map.

Here's a look at your updated bracket:

13 On Your Side Fish Fry Frenzy 2020 - Saucy 16

WZZM

Below, you can vote for your favorite fish fry in the Saucy 16! You have until Thursday, March 12 at 11:59 p.m. to do so. We will announce who is moving on to the Edible 8 on the Friday, March 13 edition of 13 ON YOUR SIDE Mornings.

