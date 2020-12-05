Quarantine Recipes: Chef Char's asparagus tart

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Looking for a perfect spring recipe? Look no further!
Chef Char Morse joined 13 ON YOUR SIDE Mornings virtually with a delicious quarantine recipe: an asparagus tart with a creamy, cheesy layer and a sweet, yet tangy sauce. The perfect way to welcome spring while at home.
Chef Char’s Asparagus Tart
Cream Cheese Layer:
4 oz. cream cheese, softened
1 tsp Kosher or pink salt
1 tsp garlic powder
1 tsp dried thyme
1 Tablespoon spicy brown mustard
Asparagus Tart Ingredients:
1 Sheet Puff Pastry - thawed
1/2 cup Italian Blend Shredded Cheese (can be any combo of shredded Asiago, Parmesan, mozzarella, provolone, Romano and/or Fontina cheeses)
|1/2 lb asparagus - cleaned and trimmed
4 oz. Prosciutto, separated into thin, large pieces
Garnish Sauce
2 Tablespoons spicy brown mustard
2 Tablespoon honey
1 Tablespoon mayonnaise
Instructions
- Preheat oven to 400°F.
- Mix together the cream cheese layer ingredients and set aside.
- Roll puff pastry to a thin crust until about 1 ½ its original size, and spread dough over a baking sheet lined with parchment paper.
- Fold edges of dough 1/2 inch inward and press down gently to secure. Puncture puff pastry square (dock the dough) several times with fork.
- Spread cream cheese layer inside of folded dough edges. Arrange asparagus evenly on top of cream cheese layer. Sprinkle Italian blend cheese over asparagus. Top with thinly sliced prosciutto..
- Mix egg and water. Brush edges of puff pastry with egg wash.
- Bake for 20-25 minutes in a preheated oven or until dough edges are golden brown and asparagus is roasted and soft.
- Allow the tart to cool and mix the garnish sauce ingredients. Once cooled, drizzle garnish sauce over the tart and serve immediately.
Follow Chef Char on Facebook www.Facebook.com/ChefCharMorse for upcoming cooking class announcements and fun with food.
Visit Chef Char’s blog at www.chefcharmorse.com for Char’s favorite recipes.
