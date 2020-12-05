Quarantine Recipes: Chef Char's asparagus tart

Chef Char Morse is back with another delicious quarantine recipe.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Looking for a perfect spring recipe? Look no further!

Chef Char Morse joined 13 ON YOUR SIDE Mornings virtually with a delicious quarantine recipe: an asparagus tart with a creamy, cheesy layer and a sweet, yet tangy sauce. The perfect way to welcome spring while at home.

Chef Char’s Asparagus Tart

Cream Cheese Layer:

4 oz. cream cheese, softened

1 tsp Kosher or pink salt

1 tsp garlic powder

1 tsp dried thyme

1 Tablespoon spicy brown mustard

Asparagus Tart Ingredients:

1 Sheet Puff Pastry - thawed

1/2 cup Italian Blend Shredded Cheese (can be any combo of shredded Asiago, Parmesan, mozzarella, provolone, Romano and/or Fontina cheeses)

|1/2 lb asparagus - cleaned and trimmed

4 oz. Prosciutto, separated into thin, large pieces

Garnish Sauce

2 Tablespoons spicy brown mustard

2 Tablespoon honey

1 Tablespoon mayonnaise

Instructions

Preheat oven to 400°F. Mix together the cream cheese layer ingredients and set aside. Roll puff pastry to a thin crust until about 1 ½ its original size, and spread dough over a baking sheet lined with parchment paper. Fold edges of dough 1/2 inch inward and press down gently to secure. Puncture puff pastry square (dock the dough) several times with fork. Spread cream cheese layer inside of folded dough edges. Arrange asparagus evenly on top of cream cheese layer. Sprinkle Italian blend cheese over asparagus. Top with thinly sliced prosciutto.. Mix egg and water. Brush edges of puff pastry with egg wash. Bake for 20-25 minutes in a preheated oven or until dough edges are golden brown and asparagus is roasted and soft. Allow the tart to cool and mix the garnish sauce ingredients. Once cooled, drizzle garnish sauce over the tart and serve immediately.

