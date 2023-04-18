Mosaic Counseling preparing for '80s-themed fundraiser

The fundraiser theme is "Back to the '80s", and will feature a silent auction, heavy apps, a photobooth, live music from local band Brena and more!

Example video title will go here for this video

SPRING LAKE, Mich. — Mosaic Counseling is preparing to host a fundraiser event to help support their efforts to provide mental health care for the West Michigan community.

The fundraiser theme is "Back to the '80s", and will feature a silent auction, heavy apps, a photobooth, live music from local band Brena and more! The fundraiser will help support patients' access to counseling regardless of insurance status.

While tickets are no longer on sale, Executive Director Sarah Lewakowski says there are other ways you can get involved if you can't make it to the fundraiser.

"We like to have fun as we're raising money for mental health, and so the people have spoken, we're sold out," Lewakowski said about the event theme. "And something that we do have that everyone can participate in is an online auction."

The auction is open for anyone to bid on the items, including those not attending the fundraiser. It has a variety of options from sponsoring counseling for students in local schools to exclusive experiences to all-inclusive dinners.

Mosaic Counseling has been serving Ottawa County since 1978 and is now working to expand into Kent County.

The event is Friday, April 21 at the Spring Lake Country Club and kicks off at 6:30 p.m. For more information or to place a bid in the online auction, click here.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.