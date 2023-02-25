Mother, son killed in Battle Creek

Police were alerted to the situation when someone called 911 and said there were two dead inside a Battle Creek apartment on Friday.

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — A mother and her son were killed in an apparent murder in Battle Creek, police say.

Officials say the incident happened inside an apartment in the area of Minges Creek Place around 6:37 p.m. Friday.

A person called 911 and said they found two people dead inside an apartment.

Police have identified the victims are Tieasha Oliver, 38 and her son, Jaquan West, 22, who both live in Battle Creek.

While there is no information on the suspect, police say the public is safe at this time.

Battle Creek Police are still investigating. Anyone with information is asked to call officers at 269-781-0911 or Silent Observer at 269-964-3888.

