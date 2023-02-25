Man in hospital after shooting at Kentwood Hotel

Police are investigating but have not identified the shooter

KENTWOOD, Mich. — The Kentwood Police Department responded to an overnight report of a shooting at the Delta Hotel by Marriot on 28th St.

They say a man was found with a gunshot wound in his leg. He has since been receiving treatment at a local hospital. He is believed to recover from the injury.

Police have not yet identified any persons of interest in this case. They believe that there is no ongoing threat to the public.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting can contact the Kentwood Police Department Detective Bureau at 616-656-6604. Anonymous tips can be submitted through Silent Observer at 616-774-2345 or SilentObserver.org.

