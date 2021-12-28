MSP searching for GR hit-and-run suspect, vehicle

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Troopers with the Michigan State Police Grand Rapids Post are asking for the public's help in identifying the driver and vehicle of a pedestrian hit-and-run.
According to MSP, the incident happened Dec. 15 between 7 and 7:30 p.m. on westbound I-196 at Market Avenue.
The suspect vehicle is believed to be a 2015 GMC Yukon, a Chevy Suburban or Tahoe, or a Cadillac Escalade with a missing passenger side chrome mirror.
Anyone who knows of a vehicle matching this description is asked to contact MSP at 616-866-4411.
Information on the crash is currently limited, including the condition of the involved pedestrian.
