Man charged with fatally stabbing girlfriend Wednesday previously charged in 1999 hit-and-run

James Barry Sprowls, 65, who is charged with fatally stabbing his 35-year-old girlfriend in Newaygo was also accused of a hit-and-run that killed three boys.

NEWAYGO, Mich. — On Nov. 24, a woman was found dead inside a Newaygo home. A man was arrested in connection to the death soon after.

The suspect, 65-year-old James Barry Sprowls, appeared in court Monday afternoon.

Police have now confirmed the woman was his girlfriend, Shannon Brown, a 35-year-old woman from White Cloud.

Deputies with the Newaygo County Sheriff's Office were sent to a home in the 2500 block of S. Fawn Avenue in Big Prairie Township just before 9 p.m. Wednesday, where they found Brown, who was stabbed to death.

Sprowls was also accused of a hit-and-run accident that killed three young boys in 1999. The victims were riding bikes along a Muskegon Township road when they were hit.

Sprowls turned himself in to police. In court, his lawyer says he fell asleep at the wheel and believed he hit a mailbox, but prosecutors argued he was drunk.

He was charged with three counts of Operating a Motor Vehicle Without a License, Resulting in Death.

