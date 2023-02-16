MSU students return to Berkey Hall days after shooting to retrieve belongings

The overwhelming feeling from those students was sorrow because Berkey Hall is where two of the three victims lost their lives.

EAST LANSING, Mich. — Michigan State University Students returned to Berkey Hall Thursday morning for the first time since Monday night's shooting.

They were able to retrieve their belongings after being forced to abandon them when a gunman opened fire on students, taking three lives and critically injuring five others.

The overwhelming feeling for many, was sorrow.

One student said that walking back inside the building have them the chills.

The process began at 10 a.m. with emotional support dogs and their handlers standing outside to comfort everyone in and out of the building.

Students who left their items behind were asked to present their student ID before being escorted inside by personnel with the FBI.

"It really is surreal. And you know, sleep doesn't come easy. There are a lot of thoughts going through your head so with all the support it helps but everyone's just trying to get through it one day at a time." Matthew Sommerdyke, a freshman at MSU, said.

It's estimated that more than 100 students left their belongings behind when the shooting started.

"I think it's so crucial and important for all of us just to you know, remember what happened. And remember what we went through. But also enjoy life how we did before and not let this affect us for the rest of our lives on campus. And for my for our next four years here. I don't want to let that happen. So it's gonna be hard, but we're gonna go back. We're going to be back to normal. It's gonna be okay," Max Cibor, a freshman at MSU, said.

The president of MSU announced that Berkey Hall will remain closed through the end of the semester.

Meanwhile, the MSU Union building is still being assessed.

