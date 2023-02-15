Tom Izzo, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer address grieving Spartans at Wednesday night vigil for shooting victims

Coach Tom Izzo and Governor Gretchen Whitmer spoke on grieving the lives impacted by Monday night's shooting, while also maintaining hope.

EAST LANSING, Mich. — Hundreds of people started their night at Michigan State University's Statue of Sparty, near Spartan Stadium, to mourn and grieve with their community.

"You know, people don't really get passed these things on their own," said MSU graduate student Brooke Jeffery.

Jeffery came to lay flowers out of love and respect for the shooting victims on Michigan State's Campus Monday evening.

"Some of these processing sessions, we talked a lot about how important it is to grieve together and come together as a community to get through this," said Jeffery. "So, that's why I'm here tonight."

From Sparty, hundreds then took a fifteen minute walk to "The Rock" on MSU's campus where student's have painted messages of grief and sorrow all week.

Those hundreds joined hundreds more to hear from MSU leaders, and even Governor Gretchen Whitmer.

"Our hearts are reeling this week and our lives and hearts break for those lives that were shattered by gun violence," said Gov. Whitmer.

MSU basketball coach Tom Izzo also shared some of his words.

"I've seen some incredible highs and yes, unfortunately, there have been some devastating lows," said Izzo. "But as a Spartan, we always get through it together. We are Spartan tough, Spartan strong."

Although the vigil is over, and speakers have left, The Rock is now a gathering place for mourning Spartans, and it dawns a new message:

"Always Spartan. Brian. Arielle. Alexandria."

