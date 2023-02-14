East Lansing church to hold vigil for MSU shooting victims

Three Michigan State University students were killed and five were injured after a gunman opened fire at two locations on campus

EAST LANSING, Mich. — As the East Lansing community mourns the loss of three students after a deadly shooting on Monday, a vigil to pray for their families and those who were injured has been organized by a local church.

Three Michigan State University students were killed after a gunman opened fire at two locations on the East Lansing campus. Five students were also injured in the incident.

Brian Fraser, Arielle Anderson and Alex Verner were identified by police as the three allegedly killed by shooter Anthony McRae, 43. McRae, who had no known connection to campus, was found with what is believed to be a "self-inflicted gun shot wound," early Tuesday.

Eastminster Presbyterian Church in East Lansing is holding a vigil at 7 p.m. on Tuesday for "prayer and light." The church said it was open all day on Tuesday and was open to everyone for the vigil. The church is located at 1315 Abbot.

The shooting at MSU came a day before the fifth anniversary of the Parkland, Florida, school shooting that killed 17 staff and students.

Free and confidential crisis counseling is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week at the following contacts:

Students: Call 517-355-8270 and press "1" at the prompt

Community Mental Health: 517-346-8460

