Fennville band director pays tribute to students killed in apparent murder-suicide

Band director Andy Garcia recorded a trumpet solo dedicated to Autumn and Mackenzie Hagger and their mother, Cindy Clouse.

FENNVILLE, Mich. — The band director at Fennville Public Schools is paying tribute to two students and their mother who were killed in an apparent murder-suicide on Jan. 7.

Autumn and Mackenzie Hagger were students in the Fennville school district. Autumn was in eighth grade and Mackenzie was in fourth.

The sisters and their mother, Cindy Clouse, were shot and killed by Roger Hagger, the girls' father. Roger was also found dead at the scene. Police believe the incident was a murder-suicide.

Autumn was a member of the eighth-grade band. Band director Andy Garcia wrote a message on Facebook alongside a trumpet solo dedicated to the family:

"This has been an incredibly difficult week for our community as we mourn the loss of 8th-grade band member Autumn Hagger, her sister Mackenzie Hagger, and their mother Cindy Clouse. My heart goes out to their family and to the FPS staff that cared so much for these individuals. I felt moved to record this tribute for Autumn and her family."

In the video, he performs a trumpet solo of "Homeward Bound" by Marta Keen.

Garcia also encouraged listeners to donate to the family's GoFundMe page to help with funeral costs.

Fennville superintendent Jim Greydanus remembered Mackenzie and Autumn on Sunday at their visitation, saying that they were "loving, they were kind, I've heard them described as the ideal student. What every teacher would like to have in their classroom."

Funeral services for Autumn, Mackenzie and Cindy will be held at the Fennville High School gymnasium at 11 a.m. Monday. More information can be found here.

