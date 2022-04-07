Crews battle house fire in Muskegon

13 ON YOUR SIDE crews on scene said the fire appeared to have been extinguished before 6:30 a.m.

MUSKEGON, Mich. — Firefighters in Muskegon battled a house fire early Thursday morning.

The call came in around 5 a.m. for a fire at a home located off North Green Creek Road in Laketon Township.

13 ON YOUR SIDE crews on scene said the fire appeared to have been extinguished before 6:30 a.m. Most of the fire damage seems to be isolated to the interior of the home.

So far, no injuries have been reported. Details surrounding the fire are currently limited.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.