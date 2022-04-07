x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Crews battle house fire in Muskegon

13 ON YOUR SIDE crews on scene said the fire appeared to have been extinguished before 6:30 a.m.
Credit: 13oys

MUSKEGON, Mich. — Firefighters in Muskegon battled a house fire early Thursday morning. 

The call came in around 5 a.m. for a fire at a home located off North Green Creek Road in Laketon Township.

13 ON YOUR SIDE crews on scene said the fire appeared to have been extinguished before 6:30 a.m. Most of the fire damage seems to be isolated to the interior of the home. 

So far, no injuries have been reported. Details surrounding the fire are currently limited. 

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Related Articles

Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.

More Videos

In Other News

Esports team coming to Muskegon Community College