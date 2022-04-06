Two teens hospitalized after morning crash in Georgetown Twp.

The Ottawa County Sheriff's Office says the crash happened just before 10:30 a.m. on 14th Avenue and Ponstein Drive.

OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — Two teens have been hospitalized after a crash in Georgetown Township Wednesday morning.

The Ottawa County Sheriff's Office says the crash happened just before 10:30 a.m. on 14th Avenue and Ponstein Drive. Georgetown Township Fire Rescue and Life EMS were called to the scene.

Investigation showed a Jeep Grand Cherokee driven by a 16-year-old lost control navigating the curve on 14th Avenue. The jeep then went off the shoulder and hit the embankment of a nearby driveway and overturned. It came to a rest on its side after hitting a tree, authorities say.

The driver sustained serious injuries and was taken to an area hospital. The passenger, a 17-year-old, was also taken to the hospital with unknown injuries.

Parts of 14th Avenue were shut down for about two hours while investigators were on scene. It has since reopened.

The crash remains under investigation.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.