MSP: Holland man, 3-month-old child ejected from car during rollover crash

PERE MARQUETTE CHARTER TOWNSHIP, Michigan — A family from Holland was injured Tuesday afternoon in a single-vehicle rollover crash in Pere Marquette Township.

Police were called to the scene on US-31 around 3:40 p.m. Preliminary investigation indicates a 2006 Pontiac Torrent occupied by a family of four from Holland was traveling northbound on US-31, just south of the Pere Marquette Highway off-ramp.

The vehicle was being driven by a 28-year-old woman. Her husband, 29, was the front seat passenger of the car. He reportedly reached over and grabbed the steering wheel, causing the vehicle to lose control, cross over two lanes of traffic and run off the roadway. The woman driver tried to regain control but was unable to. She ended up veering the car back over the two lanes of traffic and hitting the muddy median, which caused the car to flip twice.

Police say the car “narrowly missed other motorists that had also been traveling northbound on US-31 Freeway."

The car was also occupied by two children. A 3-month-old was sitting in the left rear passenger seat, and a 4-year-old was in the right rear passenger seat. The family dog, a pitbull, was also in the car.

Following the crash, police say the male front seat passenger was ejected through the moonroof. The vehicle then landed on top of him. Additionally, the 3-month-old was also ejected from the vehicle, along with the rear-facing car seat she was riding in.

All four family members were taken to local hospitals. The woman driver and her two kids have non-life-threatening injuries, but the husband is listed as being in serious condition. The family dog was uninjured and was taken to Mason County Animal Control facilities.

Currently, police say alcohol is being investigated as a possible contributing factor in the crash. Officers are also investigation the improper installation of the 3-month-old’s car seat.

Any witnesses to the crash, or anyone with information surrounding the incident, are asked to call Michigan State Police Hart Post at 231-873-2171.

