Muskegon Heights man in critical condition after losing control of vehicle

OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — A Muskegon Heights man is in critical condition after losing control of his vehicle and crashing into two guardrails on I-96 Tuesday evening.

Police say the crash happened around 6:24 p.m. when the man was traveling westbound on I-96. The man lost control of his vehicle and struck the guardrail before entering the median, police say. The vehicle then struck the guardrail across the median, which stopped it from entering the eastbound lanes.

The man was transported to Mercy Hospital in critical condition. Police say the driver was not wearing a seatbelt. No other vehicles were involved in this accident.

The crash remains under investigation.

