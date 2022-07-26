Muskegon Heights City Council denies funding for new firetruck

Only one council member voted to approve the purchase of the new firetruck. City Manager Troy Bell argued the aging vehicles are hindering service to the community.

Example video title will go here for this video

MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, Mich. — The Muskegon Heights City Council voted against authorizing money to buy a new firetruck for the city at Monday's meeting.

The fire department asked for funding for a new mini pumper crew-cab vehicle. Fire Chief Christopher Dean says they also need a new large truck, but are waiting to see if they can get grant money for that purchase.

Dean says their newest firetruck is 11 years old, and the other two are both more than 20 years old.

City Manager Troy Bell was in favor of the funding, arguing the aging vehicles are hindering service to the community.

"We want to take truck 130 out of service. That truck is costing us a lot in repairs and not providing us the benefit of functionality," he said at the meeting.

Only one council member voted to approve the purchase of the new firetruck.

This is not the first time the request has been denied. Council member Derrick Collins, who voted no, says he does not want to see it on the agenda again.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.