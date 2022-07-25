10-year-old in critical condition, mother dead after attempted Oceana Co. murder-suicide

Sheriff Craig Mast told 13 ON YOUR SIDE the mother had struggled with anxiety and depression.

SHELBY TOWNSHIP, Oceana County — The Oceana County Sheriff is investigating an apparent murder-suicide after a mother was found dead and her 10-year-old son hospitalized with a gunshot wound to the head.

It happened in a rural area on Baseline Road in Shelby Township.

The mother, a 38-year-old woman, first allegedly shot her son in the head before turning the gun upon herself, police say.

Deputies responded to reports of gunfire after 6 p.m. Monday morning in the 2300 block of Baseline Road.

She had been dealing with anxiety and depression.

"They were very heroic in trying to save a young boy’s life,” Mast said. “This really comes down to a mental health situation. We’ve got a chronic mental health situation going on. It’s a real thing. If you know someone who’s dealing with that, struggling with that, try to get them some help.”

It was reportedly a friend who dialed 911 after going to check on the family and hearing the sound of gunshots, Sheriff Craig Mast related.

The mother was pronounced dead at the scene, which Mast described as 'gruesome.'

Her son remains in critical condition at Helen DeVos Children's Hospital in Grand Rapids.

