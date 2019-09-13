MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, Mich. — The Muskegon Heights mayor is seeing some obstacles in her re-election campaign. Kim Sims will be a write-in candidate on the November ballot because of a filing mishap.

According to Sims, she owned a $250 filing fee that wasn't paid until after the July 23 filing deadline. Her first term in office is coming to an end and she would like to remain the city's mayor, but because of the mistake, voters won't find her name on the ballot.

The filing fee was originally $1,000 because Sims filed campaign finance papers late. She made three $250.00 payments, the fourth however was made after the July 23 deadline.

The debt is cleared, but a possible hurdle to re-election remains.

"I'm going to be asking to do a very different thing than what we have done," Sims explained. "I tell people all of the time 'you're going to have to pick up the pen and write me in' -- I'll be a write-in candidate for this November election."

Sims says her first term in office has gone by quickly, and she believes under her leadership the city is moving in a positive direction.

"People are getting energized, the hope has been restored, and I'm asking people to protect the momentum that we have and select me as the mayor again."

The Muskegon County Clerk's office says when voting for a write-in candidate the voter must check the box provided, and spell the candidates' name correctly. If she's elected to a second term, Mayor Sims believes it will be because voters in Muskegon Heights took the extra time to select her.

"It is truly going to be the people of this city saying this is who we want as our mayor," Sims said.

As to why she missed that final filing fee payment, Sims told 13 ON YOUR SIDE's lakeshore reporter Jon Mills that her life is extremely busy and she simply forgot.

Walter Watt will be the only name on the ballot for Muskegon Height Mayor. Watt is currently a Muskegon Heights City Councilman.

The election is Tuesday November 5th.

RELATED VIDEO:

Other news along the lakeshore:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.