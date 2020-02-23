MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, Mich. — A Muskegon Heights Police Officer rescued an "elderly woman" from a house fire late Saturday night. Investigators believe the fire was intentionally set.

Just after 9 p.m. police and fire units were dispatched to a fire on 8th Street near W Barney Avenue. An officer was in the area and quickly arrived to the scene.

The officer gave an update to fire units, which were en route, and checked the house. The officer found the woman on her porch just inside the door, and she was unable to make it out of the house, according to the Muskegon Heights Fire Department.

The officer helped the woman to safety and she was transported to Mercy Health Hospital for smoke inhalation.

Fire crews then arrived on the scene and quickly extinguished the flames. Crews also rescued an unconscious cat from the house and resuscitated it, the fire department said.

Information gathered at the scene led officers to believe the fire was intentionally set. Fire crews and police investigators work together to identify evidence and potential suspects.

Police said they have identified a juvenile as the suspect who set the fire.

"Quick team work between firefighters and police officers helped save a community member, reduce damage and solve a crime," said Muskegon Heights Fire Chief Christopher Dean.

As of 11 p.m. Saturday night, the woman from the house was in good condition and she is expected to fully recover.

