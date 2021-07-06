Muskegon home is a total loss after Monday morning fire

The sole occupant of the house did get out safely and without injury, police say. He went to the neighbors house where he called 911.

MUSKEGON, Mich. — A home is a total loss after a house fire early Monday morning in Muskegon.

Authorities say the fire started shortly after 3:30 a.m. at a home on West Laketon Avenue near Schuyler street, right across from the Lakeside Café. Upon arrival, the structure was fully engulfed in flames.

Police say the house is a total loss. A neighboring house also got some damage. The sole occupant of the house did get out safely and without injury, police say. He went to the neighbor's house where he called 911.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation. Police say the fire is being considered “suspicious.”

