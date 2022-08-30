Muskegon man sentenced to 25 years in prison for sexual assault of 7-year-old

Jeffrey Paprocki, 33, confessed to sexually assaulting a child and to having pictures of it. He boasted about the assaults to undercover officers on an app.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A 33-year-old man from Muskegon was sentenced to prison Tuesday for sexually assaulting a child, the U.S. Department of Justice reported.

Jeffrey David Paprocki will serve 300 months in prison and 10 years of parole for his crimes. He will also pay restitution to the victims.

The Winnebago County Sheriff's Office in Wisconsin was working undercover on a messaging app commonly used by people looking to sexually abuse children. Through the app, a deputy discovered Paprocki possessed and distributed child pornography.

In another investigation by the FBI in Connecticut, an undercover agent also spoke with Paprocki, who boasted he was sexually assaulting a 7-year-old.

Paprocki said he planned on assaulting the child later that night. The FBI began working to identify and locate him, and was connected to the deputy in Wisconsin. Officers got a search warrant that same day.

Paprocki confessed to sexually assaulting the child and to having pictures of the assault. He was arrested that same night.

The Muskegon County Prosecutor’s Office charged Paprocki for the sexual assault of the child, and the U.S. Attorney’s Office filed federal charges against Paprocki for the production and possession of child pornography.

Paprocki pleaded guilty to production and possession of child pornography and will plead guilty to the sexual assault charge in Muskegon County.

“Mr. Paprocki’s conduct is horrific. This child depended on Mr. Paprocki and he abused that dependence for his own sexual pleasure. My office, working with our partners, will find and hold child exploiters accountable," said U.S. Attorney Mark Totten.

