Former Fremont police chief sentenced in sexual assault case

Randall Wright will serve 29 days in jail for the June 2019 assault of a woman.

KENT COUNTY, Mich. — Former Fremont Chief of Police Randall Wright was sentenced Monday on aggravated assault and disorderly obscene conduct charges.

He will spend 29 days in jail for touching a woman without consent.

The investigation into Wright began in 2019, when a woman reported "unwanted touching" from him. Authorities said the incident happened while on a bus to see a Detroit Tigers game with the Fraternal Order of Police.

Wright was placed on administrative leave after the accusation and later fired in October 2019. While the incident occurred in Ingham County, he was arraigned in both Ingham and Kent counties.

Initially charged with fourth degree criminal sexual conduct, Wright entered a no-contest plea in February 2022 to lessen charges.

He was sentenced by Judge Christina Elmore in the 17th Circuit Court.

