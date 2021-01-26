Muskegon YMCA gives out 100,000th meal in new distribution program

Each Friday, meal distribution takes place at the Muskegon YMCA from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

MUSKEGON, Mich — The Muskegon YMCA recently reached a milestone in its new food distribution program.

On Sunday, the YMCA announced that it had given out its 100,000th meal to a family in need through its distribution program that provides seven days of meals for kids 18 and under. The meals contain seven breakfasts and seven lunches with a gallon of milk.

The food distribution program began in August of 2020 with 100 food bundles. Since then, it has grown to over 12,000 meals distributed every Friday.

According to Muskegon YMCA, the foods provided are planned intentionally to align with healthy eating standards developed by YMCA of the USA in partnership with the Harvard School of Public Health. Fresh fruits and vegetables are provided whenever possible and the menu is constantly evolving.

“We continue to adapt as Muskegon needs us — responding to our community’s changing needs is in our DNA and creating new models for how we carry out the YMCA mission is a constant for us,” said Muskegon YMCA CEO Bruce Spoelman.

Each Friday, meal distribution takes place at the Muskegon YMCA – 1115 3rd Street – from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Related video:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.