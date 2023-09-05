Costco will not move forward with plans to build store in Fruitport Twp., officials say

Fruitport Township Supervisor Todd Dunham said the Costco may be built at a later time when the corporation has fewer ongoing projects.

MUSKEGON COUNTY, Mich. — Plans for building a Costco Wholesale warehouse in Fruitport Township have been scrapped, according to township officials.

Costco Wholesale Corporation originally wanted to build a warehouse and a fuel facility on the vacant land on S Harvey Street in Fruitport Township. The location is nestled between two US-31 exits, with easy access along Harvey Street.

The plans were first proposed in July.

The Fruitport Charter Township Planning Commission held a public hearing and considered a site plan for the store. After hearing from dozens of locals, who all supported the plan, commissioners voted unanimously to approve the proposal in August.

"This is very disappointing news — especially since there is so much support from the community," said Fruitport Township Supervisor Todd Dunham.

Dunham said the Costco may be built at a later time when the corporation has fewer ongoing projects, according to Costco representatives.

"[The developers] like the community. They like the site. It sounds like it’s just a matter of timing," Dunham said. "They’ve told us that Fruitport still ranks near the top of their list for future stores, so we are hopeful that we will be talking to them again very soon."

Costco has three locations in West Michigan: Grand Rapids, Grandville and Kalamazoo. A basic annual Costco membership starts at $60.

