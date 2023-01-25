'WE AREN'T ALONE' | Fruitport community gathers after student's death

Trinity Sevrey passed away on Jan. 17 and Fruitport school officials have been working to make sure their students and staff members feel supported.

FRUITPORT, Mich. — As the clock strikes 6 p.m. on Wednesday, January 25, hundreds of people gather together on the sidewalk outside the Fruitport High School athletic entrance. The darkening blue sky gives way to the orange glow of hundreds of candles.

This showing of love is for 14-year-old Fruitport freshman Trinity Sevrey.

Trinity passed away on January 17. Out of respect for her family, school officials are not saying how she died. But what is clear is how much Trinity meant to her community.

"She was one of us. She was a Trojan. She was an athlete, a granddaughter, and very strong with her family. She had great friends. She was a wonderful young lady," principal Lauren Chesney told 13 On Your Side.

Trinity was a member of the junior varsity basketball team.

"This past week has really brought everything out in terms of how much she meant to her teammates. We always want people to know what they mean to us, but it's really obvious that she had a strong impact on her team, and they're a very close-knit group," Chesney said.

Fruitport Superintendent Jason Kennedy has been in contact with Trinity's family. They've expressed that this is a time for the community to come together.

"It's a time for us to support one another. It's a time for us to just recognize that we aren't in anything alone, and that we can't be afraid to reach out to one another, whether it's here at school or someone in our family or in the community. We just really need to be sure that we don't feel alone," Chesney said.

Counseling teams from Fruitport and the Muskegon Area Intermediate School District have been making sure students and staff get the support they need. Chesney also recommends people reach out to family and people from their church community for additional support.

HealthWest is also an available mental health resource for people in Muskegon County who may need support in the grieving process. You can reach out to them online, or call them at 231-722-HELP.

