Half-built Fruitport Twp. hotels to be converted to apartments, official says

The hotels have sat vacant for more than three years. Now, the Fruitport Township Planning Commission has approved plans to turn the buildings into apartments.

FRUITPORT CHARTER TOWNSHIP, Mich. — The Fruitport Township Planning Commission has approved the renovation of two half-built hotels on E Sternberg Road to be converted to apartments.

After blight ordinances were issued on the building, which have sat empty for more than three years, the owners of the building approached the township about converting it to apartments.

According to township supervisor Todd Dunham, the hotels will be renovated into 82 apartments between the two buildings. The units will include one-, two- and three-bedroom units.

Dunham said that the new apartments could address a housing demand in the Muskegon area.

“There is a need for apartments, I believe,” he said. “I don't know what they are going to charge. I don't know if it’s gonna be high end…But with the possibility of a casino and all that coming in and people moving into this area, I think there will be a demand.”

Dunham said the project will take two years to complete. A performance bond has been placed on the construction to ensure that the building will be completed.

The hotels were left abandoned previously due to a non-compete clause that forced construction to halt.

Dunham said the blight ordinances were issued to encourage the owners to clean up the area.

“I’m extremely thrilled that something’s getting done there,” Dunham said.

