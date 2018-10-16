MUSKEGON, Mich. - Businessman John Essex said he pulled the purchase offer for the Hackley Building off the table, but he is willing to talk about possibly purchasing at a later date—following a more public process.

The Hackley Building went up for sale by the Muskegon Public School District, which has used the historic building for administrative purposes. But the district put the building up for sale because of the high cost of repairs.

"The roof is anywhere from $750,000 to maybe even $1 million depends on how much damage is underneath," Jennings said when the buyer first came forward.

The Hackley Administration building is one of Muskegon's most recognizable and historic buildings. It's been a landmark since 1889.

Essex's withdrawal will allow the school district to put the building up for sale through a realtor, according to Muskegon Public Schools Superintendent Justin Jennings. Essex, along with anyone else interested in the building, would go through that process.

Jennings says the community had "negative feedback." Essex says his goal—and the ultimate goal—is to preserve the building, knowing that he has committed himself to the expenses of the repairs.

The building sale likely won't come up at Tuesday evening's Board of Education meeting, Jennings explained, it will go back to subcommittee next month. Jennings said the building sale probably won't come up again in front of the Board of Education under December or January.

