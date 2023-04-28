Hotel planned for Muskegon's Adelaide Pointe development

Once complete, the building's expected to feature a swim-up bar, event space and more than a hundred rooms.

MUSKEGON, Mich. — Preparing to break ground Monday, the developers behind a project in the works along the waterfront in Muskegon are already planning another new addition.

Since its inception, Adelaide Pointe on West Western Avenue been billed as a ‘marina community’, slated to feature more than 100 boat slips, condo buildings and other amenities once complete.

The property could also house a hotel, according to plans viewed by 13 ON YOUR SIDE.

Still in the earliest stages of development at the time of publication, crews would likely begin working on the building once much of the work on the marina and condominium development concluded.

When it’s complete, however, developers believe the structure could number among the largest ‘mass timber’—an environmentally-friendly building methodology that utilizes layers of wood, which are glued and compressed to form a material comparable in strength to steel--hotels in the world.

13 ON YOUR SIDE was shown a ‘tapestry massing’ fly-by of conceptual renderings of the hotel.

While the building appears stark white in renderings, in practice, the hotel’s façade will feature the same mass timber materials utilized in its structural elements.

The ‘Hotel at Adelaide Pointe’, which had yet to be formally named at the time of publication, is expected to include:

125 rooms

3500 sq. ft. event space

Restaurant

Pool

Swim-up bar

Public access to walkways,

Marina and Muskegon Lake frontage

It’s the brainchild of Dr. Emily Leestma, the Adelaide Pointe co-developer, who views the project as a nod to Muskegon’s lumbering era.

Also an opportunity to spotlight the place she and husband Ryan love.

“Ryan and I are very passionate about bringing some more development and prosperity into Muskegon and also just showcasing what a beautiful place Muskegon is to be,” she related. “I think having a hotel here provides the opportunity for people to drop by for a weekend. Not only can they visit a hotel, enjoy the amenities, enjoy the water, they can also enjoy our downtown area, which is starting to become more and more vibrant.”

Ideally, Leestma said, the project would launch in 2024 with the hotel’s opening tentatively planned to occur the following year.

Adelaide Pointe is expected to break-ground on its new marina and condominium development May 1.

