How to catch 'Beanies, Brunch & Brews' in Muskegon this weekend

MUSKEGON, Mich. — An event on the lakeshore this weekend promises to have attendees feeling good for a good cause.

Crews were hard at work getting things set up at Pigeon Hill Brewing in Muskegon Friday.

'Beanies, Brunch & Brews' goes live Saturday, offering plenty of beer, mimosas, food trucks, giveaways, live music and more.

All of the proceeds will go toward the Harbor Hospice Foundation, a Muskegon-based non-profit.

The original plans called for debuting the festival prior to the pandemic, Harbor Hospice said.

It’s now three years in the making, with money raised benefiting Harbor’s pallative care programming.

Undergoing pallative care, it said, can mean better outcomes and greater longevity, benefitting not only the patient, but their families as well.

“We have an amazing community that supports our organization,” Ammy Seymour, the Foundation’s director of development related. “It's very important because we have several programs that are not traditionally funded by Medicare, Medicaid, private insurance. So fundraisers, philanthropic support from companies, individual donors, the memorials you see or estate giving is very important for our mission.”

“It makes a difference,” Medical Director Dr. Gerald Harriman noted. “They're facing decisions in the future about the type of care they want when they have more advanced disease. So we're there to help support them through all that.”

'Beanies, Brunch & Brews' begins at noon and runs through 3 p.m. in the parking lot adjacent to Pigeon Hill Brewing Company.

Attendees may purchase tickets online for $30, or at the door for $35.

VIP options are available.

For more information, visit the Harbor Hospice website.

