Police searching for suspect vehicle in Muskegon hit-and-run that injured woman, child

MUSKEGON, Mich. — A mother and her child were struck by a vehicle in a hit-and-run in Muskegon Tuesday morning.

The incident happened around 7:30 a.m. in the 1700 block of Sherman Boulevard. The woman, 41, was walking with her children, aged 2 and 5, when they were struck by a vehicle.

The driver fled the scene. The woman and the 2-year-old were taken to Trinity Hospital with minor injuries, and they are expected to make a full recovery.

Police are asking for the public's help in locating the suspect vehicle, described as a light tan four-door sedan. It is believed to be an older model.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing. Anyone with information should contact the Muskegon Police Department at 231-724-6750 or Silent Observer at 231-722-7463.

Police are encouraging pedestrians to walk on the sidewalk and wear bright colors when walking during the night or early morning hours.

This is a developing story. Check back later for updates.

