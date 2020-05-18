Muskegon Community College distributes grants to students for COVD-19 aid

The money comes from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act Higher Education Emergency Relief Fund.

MUSKEGON, Mich. — Muskegon Community College says it has distributed almost $640,200 in federal emergency grants to almost 1,400 students that were registered for the 2020 winter semester.

The money comes from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act Higher Education Emergency Relief Fund.

The U.S. Education Department gave MCC a total of $1,123,675. The rest of the money will be awarded to students that self-identify as having need because of the COVID-19 pandemic. A simple application form needs to be submitted to MCC by students. If accepted by an MCC committee, the student can receive up to $1,000 per semester for the 2020 year.

The HEERF funds directly awarded to students as emergency grants for their expenses related to the disruption of campus operations due to COVID-19. These expenses include such items as food, housing, course materials, technology, healthcare and childcare expenses. The emergency grants cannot be applied toward outstanding balances or used for tuition.

“It is undeniable that COVID-19 has impacted all of our lives and is well documented,” said Dr. John Selmon, the MCC Provost/Executive Vice President. “We are extremely pleased to be able to help provide some relief. Muskegon Community College has identified the eligible students and is complying with the CARES Act eligibility requirements without creating significant hurdles for our students. Eligible students can expect to receive checks in the mail any day now.”

For more information, click here: www.muskegoncc.edu/cares.

