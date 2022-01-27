Muskegon City Commissioner accused of driving drunk

Police stopped Michael Ramsey, Muskegon City Commissioner for Ward III, and booked him in the Muskegon City Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence.

According to a police report, a Muskegon Public Safety officer was patrolling the area of Third Street when he saw a black SUV drive through two intersections with four-way stop signs around 1:20 a.m.

The officer followed the vehicle and pulled the driver over, who was later identified as Michael Ramsey.

During a field sobriety test, the officer said Ramsey had slurred speech and stumbled throughout the test.

Ramsey told the officer he had "two to three drinks" prior to being pulled over.

Ramsey refused to take a breathalyzer test and a blood draw. By refusing those tests, his license will be suspended, police said.

Authorities took him to the Muskegon County Jail.

After authorities obtained a search warrant, medical staff made a blood draw.

He's now charged with OWI.

