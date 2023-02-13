Muskegon Co. tow truck driver accused of price gouging will not face charges

Andrew Heykoop, operations manager for Eagle Towing in Muskegon County, was charged with three felony counts of insurance fraud. All three charges were dropped.

MUSKEGON COUNTY, Mich. — Charges filed against a Muskegon County tow truck driver accused of defrauding insurance companies have been dropped.

Andrew Heykoop, operations manager for Eagle Towing in Muskegon County, was charged with three felony counts of insurance fraud.

Investigators said Heykoop billed insurance companies with invoices that had false information.

The charges against him were dropped without prejudice, meaning the prosecutor can choose to reissue the charges in the future, alter the claim or take the charges to a different court.

There is no fine or cost when charges are dropped without prejudice.

The most recent instance of alleged insurance fraud through Eagle Towing dates back to March 2022, when two cars crashed in Holton Township.

Court documents obtained by 13 ON YOUR SIDE showed Eagle Towing sent Pioneer State Mutual Insurance Company an invoice that included $455 for storage, a $276.50 fuel charge, $1,475 for the accident and $2,475 for Maxel Services Property/Environmental Remediation for a total of $4,681.50.

The Sheriff's Office found that the Muskegon County Road Commission had been responsible for clearing the debris and that no cleanup was performed by Eagle Towing, but the company still billed the insurance company for those services.

While Heykoop was unavailable for comment, his lawyer, Michael Corcoran, spoke with 13 ON YOUR SIDE in September. He said Heykoop denies the allegations. Corcoran said he is confident his client would be exonerated.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.