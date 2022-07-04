Muskegon's sole candidate for police chief declines job

Chief Lewis is supposed to hand over his desk and retire in about three weeks.

MUSKEGON, Mich. — The City of Muskegon may be starting from scratch in the search for a new police chief before the current chief calls it a career at the end of the month.

Muskegon offered the job to Vincent Acevez of Illinois at the end of March.

Acevez was the sole finalist after Grand Haven's Director of Public Safety Jeff Hawke withdrew from consideration.

According to city leaders, Acevez declined, setting the search back to square one. The choice appears to have been based on family.

In a text to 13 ON YOUR SIDE, Acevez said in part, "It was a wonderful opportunity in an amazing community, but, ultimately, we decided as a family that it was not best for us at this point."

Now, the clock is ticking for the city to find someone else to fill the role.

Chief Lewis is supposed to hand over his desk and retire in about three weeks.

We spoke to Chief Lewis about his retirement Thursday.

"I've done 44 years in law enforcement. And so I never counted the days down or anything like that at all. But it had to end at some point. And this was the time I'm deciding to just end it," Lewis said. "But it's a bittersweet moment, because I really enjoy my job."

As far as where that leaves the hiring decision, it's still a question mark. It's still unknown whether this may stall Chief Lewis' retirement.

