Howling Timbers wolf dogs ordered to be relocated or be euthanized by judge

Two wolf dogs who have bitten people will be euthanized, according to the judge's ruling. Any dogs that cannot be relocated will also be euthanized.

MUSKEGON COUNTY, Mich. — A judge in Muskegon County has issued a ruling on the Howling Timbers Sanctuary case that first entered court in October 2021.

On Thursday, Judge Annette R. Smedley ordered the majority of the wolf dogs at Howling Timbers Sanctuary to be relocated to a different sanctuary. If they cannot be relocated, the judge says the wolf dogs will have to be euthanized.

Two of the dogs that have bitten people will not be rehomed and will have to be euthanized, according to the judge's ruling.

Smedley said the bites were never reported to the right agencies so therefore the owner, Brenda Pearson, was in violation.

Pearson's attorney is planning to appeal the judge's decision, which means the dogs will all remain in place until an appeals court makes a decision.

“Whether we like the laws or not, we have to follow them,” said Smedley on Thursday. “At this time, I would take those dogs ready to go wherever they needed to go, because I believe that they are a danger at this point. But even though I don't like the law, I will follow the law.”

The window to file that appeal will stay open for 21 days.

