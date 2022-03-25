Closing arguments heard in Howling Timbers case; judge to issue opinion in April

Closing arguments in the trial were delivered Friday morning.

MUSKEGON COUNTY, Mich. — After months of evidence, a judge will now decide if dozens of wolfdogs will remain at Muskegon County animal sanctuary Howling Timbers.

The civil case against Brenda Pearson began in October 2021, following an investigation of complaints of injuries at her facility.

Closing arguments in the civil case against the sanctuary happened Friday morning. The prosecutor argued more than a dozen violations were proven and therefore the animals must be forfeited.

The defense argued that no members of the public were bitten by the wolfdogs, and the prosecution is just trying to destroy a business.

Since October, witnesses have testified that wolfdogs at the sanctuary were found in a variety of conditions, ranging from generally healthy to injured. Witnesses also said that Pearson did not have the permits required to run the sanctuary, and that a variety of animals were allegedly removed that Pearson did not have the permits to house.

The judge will have an opinion on April 7.

If there is a forfeiture and there are no other sanctuaries that can take the animals, the judge says she'll have no other option but to have the wolfdogs euthanized.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.