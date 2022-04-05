Muskegon Risers to compete in national soccer tournament on home turf

The MASL2 Tournament gets underway Friday at Muskegon's Mercy Health Arena.

MUSKEGON, Mich. — Following Saturday's big win over Chicago, Muskegon's very own arena soccer team has secured a spot among the top four teams in its league.

The Risers will compete this weekend in the national Major Arena Soccer League 2 semifinal and later, the championship.

The team won't have to travel far.

“A final four championship weekend right here on the lakeshore… and the Muskegon Risers are part of that,” Matthew Schmitt, the team’s director of operations relayed via Zoom Tuesday.

Mercy Health Arena will be kicking the weekend into high gear as the franchise prepares to go head-to-head in an all-star finish to the soccer season, on home turf no less.

“We’re obviously very proud and honored,” Schmitt said.

Sunday’s tournament appearance, he added, will celebrate prodigious strides made by the eight-year-old, fourth-seeded team.

“We've arrived to the point where it's significant to be in the final four in a league that is the highest level of professional development soccer in the country, in terms of the arena game,” Schmitt explained.

“I think it's really important to be recognized by the League itself,” Visit Muskegon Director Bob Lukens said.

The process of securing the hosting bid for the City of Muskegon over a crowd of other contenders required months of hard work, Lukens said, spotlighting the City’s own recent transformation.

“We’re becoming known as a really good venue,” he explained. “It seems to be growing. Every year, the crowds get larger and larger… having an event of this caliber in Muskegon is pretty important to us.”

“That really is the message and the aspect that we're celebrating here… the team — it's an extension of a community,” Schmitt, who went on to predict a Risers victory in the arena Friday and later, in Sunday’s championship, said.

Win or no win, however, Schmitt says “It's going to be a win regardless.”

The success, he said, had pushed the organization into the spotlight, elevating the team’s national profile, win or lose.

“As many phone calls as we already received from players across the country. The exposure… is going to generate a lot more interest,” Schmitt explained.

“From that standpoint, we’ve already won,” he relayed. “Now, it's just a matter if we can handle things on the field and keep this run going.”

For scheduling, tickets and additional details, visit the Muskegon Risers’ website.

