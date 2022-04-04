Quincy's Time: Catching up with Muskegon native Quincy Isaiah, star of HBO's 'Winning Time'

The Kalamazoo College grad plays Magic Johnson in his breakout role.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — It's been a brand new world for Quincy Isaiah.

"It's real now," he says relaxing at his family's home in West Michigan. "It's not something we have been working on, off in a warehouse."

Since HBO's "Winning Time," the story of the 1980s LA Lakers hit the airwaves last month, the 26-year-old has gotten to experience life as an emerging celebrity. He's been featured in magazines, recognized at Lakers games, and he's still not over seeing himself on the big billboard in downtown Los Angeles.

"It sticks with you man," he explains. "It's huge too. It's really big!"

Though he's on top of the world, he remains grounded in his approach to his profession. In the year since his first interview with 13 ON YOUR SIDE, the 2017 Kalamazoo College grad says he's come a long way as a person, and as an actor.

"Once you show up on set, you realize like it's a job," he says reflecting on his experiences acting alongside John C. Reilly and Sally Field. "Like you can fanboy a little bit but once you get on set, it's my character."

And that character of Michigan native Magic Johnson is something Isaiah stays protective of. Though the show takes some creative liberties, Isaiah says it remains dedicated to trying to learn who Magic is, for good or bad.

"Even then the things I'm doing, they're human," he says. "These aren't things that make him seem like a bad guy."

With filming for the first season wrapped up, Isaiah is hoping for more episodes of the series soon. Regardless, the former Muskegon high school football player believes this is only the beginning.

"It's just about being smart and picking the right roles and just really doing the right things with my career and that's the point."

Winning time? It's more like Quincy's time.

The first season of HBO's "Winning Time," airs Sunday nights at 9 PM ET now through May 8th.

