Police: Fire that destroyed El Royal Party Store started by 10-year-old boy

The fire was started next to the business and was determined to have been started by a 10-year-old boy staying at a nearby hotel.

MUSKEGON COUNTY, Mich. — Investigators from the Fruitport Police Department have determined that the fire that destroyed the El Royal Party Store had been started by a 10-year-old boy.

The fire happened around 4 a.m. on Sunday, April 17 at the store on Airline Highway in Fruitport Township. When emergency personnel responded, the business was fully engulfed in flames. It was determined to be a total loss.

Police say the fire began next to the business. The 10-year-old boy who began the fire was staying in the hotel next to the party store.

The investigation into this incident has been turned over to the Muskegon County Prosecutor's Office for review.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.