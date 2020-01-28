MUSKEGON TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Muskegon County health officials issued a no body contact advisory for Four Mile Creek after there was a break in a municipal sewage line.

The County of Muskegon Wastewater said 130,000 gallons of sewage were spilled because of the break. Four Mile Creek may have been impacted by the spill, which occurred near a pumping station on Quarterline Road.

Health officials are sampling the creek for E.coli and phosphorus. In the meantime, they are recommending people avoid touching the creek or fishing in it as a precautionary measure.

