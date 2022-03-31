Surprise military homecoming draws tears at North Muskegon High School

Boatswain's Mate First Class Jonathan Hill surprised his two kids at school after a year away.

NORTH MUSKEGON, Mich. — A familiar face in full-US Coast Guard fatigues appeared in the halls of North Muskegon High School Thursday.

Jet-lagged after a flight from his base in Bahrain to London and into Detroit Metro, Boatswain's Mate First Class Jonathan Hill admitted the final leg of his journey, the walk from a side-office into the school's gymnasium, would likely prove the most daunting.

The children he hadn’t seen in 365 long days were then mere feet away.

15-year-old Landon and 8-year-old Jaliyah were told to gather for a standard assembly in the run-up to spring break.

They had no idea the assembly had been orchestrated on their behalf, nor that the surprise of a lifetime awaited just beyond the gymnasium's heavy double doors.

As dad strode into the room to thunderous applause, son Landon instantaneously rose and sprinted down from the bleachers, little sister Jaliyah on his heels.

"The immediate rush," Landon said, recalling the feeling that washed over him as his father appeared. "I was feeling down today because I didn't think I was going to be able to see him for a little while. Watching him walk in—I was just in so much shock."

"I had no words, but I was very excited," Jaliyah echoed. "I am glad that Daddy was here."

"Just to land back in the US but knowing that was going to see my kids today... almost being tackled by my son was the best feeling I've had all year," Jonathan said.

The tearful reunion would soon be interrupted by another surprise: Tickets on dad’s next flight, not back to base, but to a family spring break in the Sunshine State, bringing the true meaning of service and sacrifice into focus.

"Welcome home, dad," Landon addressed his father. "It's been a long year of anxiety, especially with my parents on the other side of the world. [I'm] just so glad to see you."

"I love you," Jonathan responded. "I'm glad to see you, too."

