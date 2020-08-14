Tractor overturns in Muskegon County, killing 79-year-old man

MUSKEGON COUNTY, Mich. — Michigan State Police said a 79-year-old man died in Muskegon County Thursday after a tractor overturned on top of him.
Police responded to a house in Sullivan Township on reports of a tractor accident. When they arrived, they found a man dead underneath an overturned Allis-Chalmers tractor.
The victim was identified as Robert Curtis Anderson.
The investigation found that Anderson was using a tractor to remove a stump from his yard when the tractor overturned and landed on top of him. He suffered fatal injuries in the incident.
