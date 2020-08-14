Video of snake eating cat leads to animal cruelty charge in Muskegon

A 21-year-old man has been charged with animal cruelty.

MUSKEGON, Mich. — A 21-year-old man is facing an animal cruelty charge after a video of a snake eating a cat was posted to social media.

Camren Gunther, 21, was arrested Wednesday and Muskegon County Prosecutor D.J. Hilson authorized the charge this week.

Gunther remains in jail on a $25,000 cash or surety bond.

In mid-July, the Muskegon Department of Public Safety responded to a report of animal cruelty after the video of a boa constrictor consuming a cat was posted. Officers met the snake's owner at the scene who told police he had been out of town and came home to find his snake ate his cat.

The snake was removed from the home and other animals were re-homed.

Records show Gunter is being charged as a habitual offender because of an instance of breaking and entering.

Gunter's next court hearing is Aug. 25.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.