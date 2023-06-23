PTSD in first-responders? A brand-new Muskegon non-profit's raising awareness.

Based in Muskegon, 'Help Michigan Heroes' was launched by a retired police officer and advocate.

MUSKEGON, Mich. — It’s PTSD, or post traumatic stress disorder awareness month.

While service members often come to mind as those most susceptible to the debilitating condition, a brand new non-profit in the Muskegon area is shining a light on a lesser-known group of sufferers: Michigan's first-responders.

'Help Michigan Heroes' received its official non-profit designation earlier this year.

Its founder, a Muskegon man who knows the struggle well.

Between law enforcement and his work in the private sector, Joe Stapel wore a badge for more than 20 years.

Now in his 70s, Stapel explained that when he was younger, he recognized many of the calls to which he responded over the course of his career for the traumatic events they were.

Yet, they began to weigh on him in a different manner once he'd left the badge and uniform behind.

Struggling, Stapel suffered a breakdown.

He gained valuable insights, Stapel said into the experience following a conversation with a veteran friend, who suggested he suffered from cumulative PTSD, which, as its name implies, develops over time.

He received treatment and continues to do so.

Yet, the high-cost of the insurance co-pays for which himself and fellow first-responders were responsible prompted Stapel to pay it forward.

"These younger people that are on the job--yes, get the help. Seek it out," he urged. "You will need it because I can guarantee you later, it will come and bite you pretty hard. So it's important. If you've had an incident, please, please go get some help now. Don't hesitate."

In addition to its advocacy, once it's fully-funded Stapel's non-profit will assist sufferers with the cost of therapy and other treatment.

The intent is to provide services to emergency workers in each of Michigan's more than 80 counties.

As additional research has continued to expand science's understanding of the condition, experts now believe it likely affects a far broader swathe of the population than initially predicted.

Angelita Valdez is a therapist who’s dealt with PTSD extensively. She addressed a common, yet incorrectly-held belief.

"I think historically, we've always thought about PTSD being Post Traumatic Stress Disorder, it's only for veterans. It's only for folks that have fought in the wars," Valdez, who founded Services of Hope Counseling, related via Zoom this month. "In recent years research has shown anyone can have post traumatic stress disorder. The way that we explain trauma to children is an upsetting, confusing event. And as an adult, if you think about how many upsetting confusing events have you had in your lifetime? Well, we can all name a few. "

In fact, as many as one in three first responders are affected, according to expert estimates.

The cost can be a barrier to the treatment process.

To get help or to donate to Stapel's foundation, check out the Help Michigan Heroes website.

