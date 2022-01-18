In Michigan, more than 60 percent of the businesses that applied for a grant through the Restaurant Revitalization Fund did not receive it.

MICHIGAN, USA — Many area restaurants are struggling again as the omicron variant of COVID-19 surges. National restaurant advocacy group, Independent Restaurant Coalition, is asking for help.

The group is made up of small business owners across the country, and Tuesday's Call to Action Day urged people to contact their local Congressmen and Congresswomen to ask them to replenish the Restaurant Revitalization Fund.

"[Customers] think that we are back to normal when we are not even at 40 percent of where we were pre-COVID. And so I want everyone to know that we still need your help," IRC Board of Directors Member Nya Marshall says.

"We need you to write your congressperson to replenish the restaurant relief, we need you to have a call to action of your own."

Marshall, owner of Ivy Kitchen & Cocktails in Detroit, says people can have a call to action of their own by choosing to dine in or take out from local, small businesses.

